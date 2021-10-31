Halloween 2021: From Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood to Karan Tacker, Best Spooky Looks

October 31st marks the festival of Halloween where people dress up in costumes and spend time with their friends and family. On the days leading up to the occasion, several television personalities have dressed up in fancy costumes to celebrate. From Rannvijay Singha to Vivan Bhatena, TV actors have been painting the town red with their quirky outfits. Rannvijay shared a selfie with Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood and Harman Singha. Varun wore a Deadpool mask and Harman was seen wearing a Black Panther mask.

Meanwhile, Divya and Rannvijay were unrecognizable in their respective costume. Divya dressed up as a corpse bride and while Rannvijay dresses up as Michael Meyers.

Meanwhile, a few days ago Vivan Bhatena had a Halloween-themed birthday party which was attended by many celebs including Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Karanvir Bohra, Ayaz Khan among other. Karanvir shared a selfie and captioned it, “When you have so many sea of faces by the hand that rocked the selfie(moi)…. happy birthday @vivanbhathena_official And @nikhilapalat what an awesome Halloween."

Meanwhile, actor Karan Tacker also shared his Halloween look. The actor dressed up as Edward Scissorhands from the Tim Burton movie starring Johnny Depp. He captioned it, “Happy Halloween!! Guess which movie character am I!?"

Roadies fame Raghu Ram and his wife Natalie Di Luccio dressed up as pirates for Halloween. Their son, Rhythm was seen dressed as a wizard.

Wishing our readers a Happy Halloween!

