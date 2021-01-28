Halsey Announces Pregnancy Flaunting Baby Bump, See Pics

Halsey has something new to sing about: motherhood.

The pop star announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child. The 26-year-old posted photos of her baby bump with the caption: “surprise!”

A representative for the singer didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment or additional information.

Halsey has released three platinum albums and is known for hits like “Without Me,” “Bad at Love” and “Closer” with the Chainsmokers.

Halsey did not specifically state who the father is, but tagged screenwriter and producer Alev Aydin in the first photo. Not long after, Aydin commented on the announcement: "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." She responded, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already."

