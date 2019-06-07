Halsey Covers Jonas Brothers' Sucker for BBC Radio 1 and They Are Finding it Incredible
Singer Halsey has recorded a cover of Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. Check out the video here.
Image of Halsey and Joe Jonas, courtesy of Instagram
Grammy nominated American pop-singer Halsey has recorded a cover version of Jonas Brothers' single Sucker and its taking over the audiences' frenzy just like the original that released in March. While appearing on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Thursday, the 24-year-old singer covered the hit track with the studio band. It is interesting to remember that Sucker was the first No 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit for the America-based boy band.
As opposed to the original, which had funky, electro-pop tunes, Halsey's version has jazzy tunes and is easy-listen. By slowing down the pace and cutting down on the beats, Halsey's cover rendition is more soulful than peppy. Halsey's cover has accumulated close to 430,000 views at the time of publication of the story and its popularity and views are expected to grow by the days.
Earlier in April, Halsey also collaborated with K-Pop band BTS for their album Map of the Soul: Persona. Halsey's song with popular Korean band is titled Boy With Luv and it recorded the most number of hits within 24 hours of release, amassing 56.7 million views on first day.
Read: BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’ Becomes Most Viewed Song in First 24 Hours on YouTube
After seeing Halsey's cover of Sucker, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas posted a video message for Halsey on Twitter appreciating her take on the song. See their reaction in a video here:
HALSEYYY!! That #Sucker cover on @BBCR1 was so sick 🔥🔥🔥 We love you!! @halsey #LiveLounge pic.twitter.com/hEDVLRfzxm— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) June 6, 2019
Watch Halsey's cover of Sucker here:
Watch Jonas Brothers' Sucker here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch
- Are Barack Obama-Steven Spielberg Collaborating on a Netflix Project?
- 'It's a PhD': This Woman Had the Perfect Maternity Photoshoot With Her Thesis
- Over Rs 60,000 Crore Invested Towards BS VI Emission Rule Implementation: Javadekar
- NASA Astronauts Set for Manned SpaceX Mission Expect it to be a "Messy Camping Trip"
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s