1-min read

Halsey Covers Jonas Brothers' Sucker for BBC Radio 1 and They Are Finding it Incredible

Singer Halsey has recorded a cover of Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. Check out the video here.

News18.com

Updated:June 7, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Image of Halsey and Joe Jonas, courtesy of Instagram
Grammy nominated American pop-singer Halsey has recorded a cover version of Jonas Brothers' single Sucker and its taking over the audiences' frenzy just like the original that released in March. While appearing on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Thursday, the 24-year-old singer covered the hit track with the studio band. It is interesting to remember that Sucker was the first No 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit for the America-based boy band.

As opposed to the original, which had funky, electro-pop tunes, Halsey's version has jazzy tunes and is easy-listen. By slowing down the pace and cutting down on the beats, Halsey's cover rendition is more soulful than peppy. Halsey's cover has accumulated close to 430,000 views at the time of publication of the story and its popularity and views are expected to grow by the days.

Earlier in April, Halsey also collaborated with K-Pop band BTS for their album Map of the Soul: Persona. Halsey's song with popular Korean band is titled Boy With Luv and it recorded the most number of hits within 24 hours of release, amassing 56.7 million views on first day.

Read: BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’ Becomes Most Viewed Song in First 24 Hours on YouTube

After seeing Halsey's cover of Sucker, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas posted a video message for Halsey on Twitter appreciating her take on the song. See their reaction in a video here:

Watch Halsey's cover of Sucker here:

Watch Jonas Brothers' Sucker here:

