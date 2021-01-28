News18 Logo

movies

Halsey Says She Is Pregnant With First Child
1-MIN READ

Halsey Says She Is Pregnant With First Child

Halsey Says She Is Pregnant With First Child

American singer Halsey has revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. The 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared three photos of herself with the baby bump.

Los Angeles: American singer Halsey has revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. The 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared three photos of herself with the baby bump.

“Surprise,” Halsey captioned the three photographs. In the first photo, she tagged Aydin, who is a screenwriter and producer in Hollywood. The singer previously suffered a miscarriage and she had opened up it during an interview with The Guardian in February 2020.

“Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising,” she had said.


  First Published: 2021-01-28
