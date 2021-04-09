Halsey Shares Pics of Her Baby Bump, Compares it to a Basketball

American singer Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, who is professionally known as Halsey, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. The singer shared pictures of her baby bump on her Instagram account on Friday along with a witty caption. In the images, she can be seen sitting on a chair and posing with a basketball by her side. The mom-to-be is looking stunning in the clicks wearing a nude sports bra and a pair of tie-dye pyjamas. Sharing the glimpses, Ashley compared her baby bump to a basketball and wrote that her bump is similar to the basketball making it “difficult to spot the difference”.

The images are being loved and by her fans and friends who took to the comment section to send their wishes and love. Some of the comments read 'Awwww,' 'Screaming,' 'this makes me so happy,' while many left emojis and hearts.

The singer had announced her pregnancy on January 27 by sharing a few pictures.

With a fan following of 23.8 million on her Insta account, Halsey keeps on posting clicks from her maternity diaries. Have a look at some of them here:

The singer has always been vocal about her reproductive health. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2016 she spoke about her health for the first time. She even discussed the panic she felt at finding out she was pregnant and about her miscarriage. Again in an interview in the year 2019, she revealed that she suffered from a health condition called endometriosis which can cause infertility. She underwent surgery for the same in 2017.

Halsey started her career with the release of her debut extended play, Room 93, on October 27, 2014, and then began working on her debut studio album. Badlands, Halsey’s debut studio album, was released on August 28, 2015.

