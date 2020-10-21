Halsey Shows Off Shaved-head Look As She Prepares for 'Beanie Weather', See Pic

American pop star Halsey took to social media to announce her preparation for the beanie weather. The Without Me singer posted a picture of herself in a buzz cut surprising her fans as she captioned the image, “just in time 4 beanie weather.”

The 26-year-old singer was earlier sporting black dreadlocks and posted her pictures wearing the same. She also appeared on the cover of Time magazine earlier this month as one of the next generation leaders. The singer was wearing her long black hair in a dreadlock style for the cover.

Halsey also made a TikTok video to show off her new haircut. In the video she was initially seen wearing a wig as she lip-synced to dialogues, “Girl don’t do it it’s not worth it”, to which she responds, “I’m not gonna do it girl I’m just thinkin’ about it I’m not gonna do it.” She then takes off her wig and unveils her new buzz cut as the dialogue says, “I did it.”

The new haircut has been praised by netizens including fellow pop star Katy Perry who commented, “uggghhh heaven.” While Australian DJ Alison Wonderland commented, “how r u so hot help.”

The image has received over 2.6 million likes as Halsey’s buzz cut relates to netizens preparing for the approaching winters.

Halsey also tweeted about her love for her new bald look. One of her fans also asked her if she had a specific reason to cut her hair to which she replied that she was growing it out for so long and she told herself that she wouldn’t shave it till she saw what it was like healthy and long and then she missed her bald hairstyle.

I love be bald — h (@halsey) October 19, 2020

However, this is not the first time Halsey has gone bald. She went for a buzzcut in 2015, and in a 2016 Nylon cover story, the biracial singer explained her new look saying that hair has also been a big indicator of racial issues in her life. She called it one of the ultimate symbolic struggles for women of colour. Shaving her head was important for her because she wanted to prove that she could still love herself with that look.