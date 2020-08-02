'Hamari Bahu Silk' Actor Zaan Khan Sells off His Car Due to Non-payment of Dues

Actor Zaan Khan, who is known for Hamari Bahu Silk opened up about non-payment dues by the show's producers. The actor recently led a silent protest outside the producer's recidence, along with other crew and cast members of the show.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Zaan said, "I am telling you someone or the other might commit suicide owing to the situation. I had to sell off my car, I am seeing such a time where my family members are forcing me to come back home. They are concerned for me because they see all the news and are worried. I belong from a good family and moreover, if it was only about me, I would have still resisted but I can’t see the other people suffering, they badly need that money."

He further added that it is not about their show, but the television industry. He said that there is no unity among artists as many people haven't shown their support towards others stuck in a situation. He also gave actor Sushant Singh Rajput's example, saying that people are talking about him after his death by suicide. He said that no one cares about the people suffering.

Talking about the financial plight of the crew, he said that he held a protest with 25-30 people, including make-up artists, spot helpers etc. He further added that the producer never came out of her apartment. He also accused another producer Jyoti Gupta of beng responsive and said that the channel had no accountability whatsoever.

He had previously taken to Instagram to repost photographer Viral Bhayani's photo from their protest. The actor, along with other members were seen holding placards that read- "Pay Our Dues."

Recently he also shared a video of veteran actor Sarita Joshi, who opened up about not getting paid her dues. He wrote, "Its a shame Such a senior respected actress who holds a padamshri award has to make a video like this.I dont want to say anything more.THIS IS WRONG ON SO MANY LEVELS."

Hamari Bahu Silk actress Vandana Vithlani has also had to make and sell Rakhi's to sustain herself due to the lockdown.

