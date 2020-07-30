Hamari Bahu Silk Actor Zaan Khan Unable to Meet Ends Due to Non-payment of Dues

Entertainment industry has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the lockdown that was imposed, all shootings had to be stopped midway. This has led to a situation of crisis wherein a lot of people have been left in a situation where they are finding it difficult to meet their ends.

One of the many actors who has now come out in the open talking about his plight is TV actor Zaan Khan. He was a part of the popular show Hamari Bahu Silk. Various actors of the show have revealed that their dues are still pending, Zaan too is one of them.

He told The Times of India, “We worked on the show for almost a year and got paid for just a month. We have pleaded with the producers and tried to get our dues cleared, but in vain.”

Zaan claims that he was forced to sell one out of the two cars he had to make ends meet. He added, “I have sold all that I could, including one of the two cars I have; I spent all my savings during the lockdown and also helped my unit members.”

The actor also says that at present he is in a condition where he does not have enough money to pay his house rent.

Furthermore, the actor also stated that if the situation does not get better he will be forced to move back to his hometown in Bhopal. He said, "I came to Mumbai to fulfil my dream of becoming an actor, but if things don’t improve, I will have to go back. I will be forced to take a drastic step if the producers don’t clear our dues.”