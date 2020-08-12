Hamari Bahu Silk Fame Chahat Pandey Not Participating in Bigg Boss 14

Hamari Bahu Silk fame Chahat Pandey has confirmed that she is not participating in the 14th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Speaking to the Times of India, the actress said that she is not ready for the show.

“Yes, I was approached for Bigg Boss 14. But I am not doing it. I have informed the team that right now I want to just focus on TV serials and I would not like to take up a reality show. I am not prepared for a show like Bigg Boss right now. I would love to be a part of it in the future maybe two years later, but not right now” Chahat was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Onir has refuted the rumours of his participation in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

BIG NEWS . I woke up to read that I AM one of the contestants of #bigboss14 and I have NO CLUE.https://t.co/YKQy2YB5zj… Exclusive] Bigg Boss 14: From Bollywood producer to TV star, check out impressive list of contestants https://t.co/mldjNyGu6B via @ibtimes_india — Onir (@IamOnir) July 22, 2020

The makers of Bigg Boss have dropped the first promo of the show, in which we can see host Salman Khan doing farming at his farmhouse in Panvel.

"Lockdown laya normal life me speed breaker. Isliye uga raha hu chawal aur chala raha hu tractor. Par ab scene paltega," Salman said in the teaser video.

The show will reportedly start from September 27.