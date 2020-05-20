Hamari Bahu Silk Producer Issues Statement Over Charges of Non-payment to Staff and Crew

Days after cast and crew members of the television show, Hamari Bahu Silk accused the producers of not clearing their payment, one of the producers Jyoti Gupta has released a statement, saying he was made a scapegoat.

According to a report in Times of India, Jyoti in a statement said that he became a part of the soap opera at a later stage and prior to him the responsibility of line producer was with Global Productions owned by Sohaib Hassan. He added that Global Productions was investing the money along with the main producers of the show –Klay Picture LLP helmed by Devyani Rale and Sudhanshu Tripathi and ZEE. But, soon Global and Klay were not on the same page and disputes between them started escalating.

“On the emotional ground and with a positive approach, I agreed to take charge of Production and convinced Global to not fight with Klay and come as a financier as there was still a shortage of funds for the show,” quoted the report as saying.

Jyoti added, “Here on, all communications pertaining to the creative elements were solely done between Klay and ZEE directly. So, Klay had not handed over the show completely to me as reported in the media; they were very much the producer of the show all along, my role was limited to managing the execution work that is all”.

Hamari Bahu Silk was aired on Zee TV from June 3, 2019, to November 8, 2019. It featured Chahat Pandey, Zaan Khan in lead roles.

