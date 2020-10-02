Hamilton' Star Renee Elise Goldsberry Joins Comedy Girls5eva'

Los Angeles: Hamilton alum Renee Elise Goldsberry has boarded the cast of streaming platform Peacock’s comedy Girls5eva, fronted by Sara Bareilles. The original series is created and written by Meredith Scardino and follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot, after it gets sampled by a young rapper.

According to Deadline, Goldsberry will play the role of Wickie, the glamorous, big-voiced, star of the band back in the day. This wickedly talented team is creating something brave and new. I’m grateful I get to be in the room with them. I honestly can’t think of a better way to transition out of this year and into the new one than laughing with strong and beautiful women, Goldsberry said in a statement.

Scardino is also executive producing the project with Tina Fey via her Little Stranger banner, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner and Eric Gurian. Universal Television is backing the series. PTI SHD SHD 10021303 NNNN.