Han So-hee Suffers Face Injury On Sets Of Drama With Park Seo-joon; Undergoes Emergency Treatment

South Korean actress Han So-hee sustained an injury on the sets of her upcoming K-drama with Park Seo-joon. The actors are currently filming for their new show “Gyeongseong Creature” during which the incident reportedly took place. Following the injury, the actress was rushed to the emergency room and is receiving treatment.

According to Sports Chosun, via Soompi, Han So-hee sustained the injury near her eye on Wednesday. The Nevertheless star was reportedly shooting for an intense action scene during which she injured her face. It was also reported that she might have to undergo surgery but the injury is minor.

Her agency later confirmed the incident. “Today (August 3), Han So Hee suffered a facial injury while filming ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ Fortunately, it’s not a major injury. She’s not in a state where she has to get surgery,” the agency’s representative said. The agency also added that while the filming schedule will not be affected but they will keep a close watch on her health for she will need sufficient rest to recover.

Gyeongseong Creature is a historic drama, set in 1945. The thriller stars Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon facing off a creature. The series is penned by Dr. Romantic’s Kang Eun-kyung while Stove League’s Jung Dong-yoon is at the helm.

Han So-hee has starred in several hit K-dramas in the last two years. She was seen in Abyss followed by World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name, and Soundtrack #1. Gyeongseong Creature will mark Han So-hee’s first K-drama with Park Seo-joon.

Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon also has his hands full lately. The actor is currently seen in the episodes of In The Soop: Friendcation with his friends from the Wooga Squad — BTS singer V, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy. He also has The Marvels, which will mark his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, and Dream with IU.

