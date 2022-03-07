Han So-hee's Mom Fraud Case: Soundtrack #1 Star Refuses To Repay Debt On Mother's Behalf

South Korean actress Han So-hee, who is best known for her role in The World of The Married, Nevertheless and My Name, responded to the controversy surrounding her mother’s fraud case. On Sunday, a YouTuber claimed that Han So-hee’s mother used a bank account under the actress’ name to borrow money. The user also claimed that Han So-hee has been sued for violating the Electronic Financial Transactions Act. The fraud is allegedly worth tens of millions of wons (tens of thousands of dollars).

Reacting to the claims, Han So-hee’s agency 9ato Entertainment issued a lengthy statement clarifying that while So-hee’s mother Ms. Shin had indeed opened an account, Han So-hee was a minor at that point and wasn’t aware of the borrowings being made at the time. Given that these claims are recurring, the agency and the actress have decided to put an end to these reports for once and for all with the statement.

“Similar cases happened a few more times. There was even a case involving the forgery of a private document. Due to these series of cases, a civil trial was carried out, and the court drew a clear line that Han So Hee had nothing to do with these cases," the statement said.

“The Ulsan District Court’s final ruling on April 8, 2021, stated, ‘Money was borrowed using an account under Han So Hee’s name, but it is insufficient to acknowledge that Han So Hee is jointly responsible for the debt due to this, so there is no evidence to acknowledge [her involvement],'" the statement added. Apologising for the concern caused due to the actress’ private matters, the agency decided to issue a statement with the hope that no one else becomes a victim of this.

“We are additionally revealing that Han So Hee has no plans to take responsibility for this debt. This is to block from the source the actions of [Ms. Shin] using her daughter’s name to borrow money and abusing the fact that her daughter is a famous celebrity to borrow money. It is true that [Han So Hee] cannot cut the moral ties between mother and daughter. She feels apologetic for people who were harmed against her will. Despite this, we hope that incidents like these will not be repeated through this strong response. Please be understanding," the statement concluded.

On the work front, Han So-hee will be seen in her upcoming Disney+ drama Soundtrack No. 1. The actress stars alongside Park Hyung-sik. Park Hyung-sik plays the role of Han Sun Woo, a rookie photographer, while Han So-hee will be seen playing the role of Lee Eun-so, a lyricist.

