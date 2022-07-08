Kriti Sanon's Latest Gym Video Puts Her Flexibility In The Spotlight, Impressed Fan Says 'Good Physique'

Actress Kriti Sanon always impresses her fans with her acting and workout regime. She is a fitness enthusiast and regularly shares photos and videos from her gym. Kriti recently posted a video on Instagram, in which she is seen doing full-body stretches with the help of her trainer. She was wearing a white crop top with mauve jeggings and sports shoes.

“Nothing like a good back stretch. Tribing my way up,” wrote Kriti sharing the video. The video received much love. “Amazing mam how can you do that,” a fan said. Another added, “Good physique.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti has often been a victim of body-shaming. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti opened up about being body-shamed in the early days of her career. She said that she was asked many times to improve her lips.

Kriti also shared that she was told to change the features of her body including the waist.

“I don’t understand it. I was also told that when I smile, my nostrils swell a little. Sometimes it happens when I smile or laugh, but it’s normal. I am not a plastic doll,” she reacted.

Kriti Sanon made her acting debut in the Telugu psychological thriller 1:Nenokkadine opposite Mahesh Babu in 2014. Later the same year, she made her Bollywood debut with the movie Heropanti. For this film, Sanon won the Filmfare Award For Best Female Debut.

Kriti has a few big budget movies in the pipeline. One of them is Prabhas starrer Adipurush. It’s an upcoming mythological film based on the epic Ramayana directed by Om Raut. She is also acting in Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. She is also working in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.

