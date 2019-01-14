English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hangover's Famous Monkey Crystal Set to Debut in Bollywood with Total Dhamaal
Total Dhamaal will feature Crystal, the adorable monkey of Hollywood. It is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal.
Total Dhamaal is set to hit the screens on February 22, 2019.
She is as cute as she is fun loving. You may have seen Crystal, the monkey, as the drug mule in Hangover II, where she effectively dealt in illegal substances, or in Night at the Museum, where she practically slapped Ben Stiller’s life to hell. Now gear up to watch her in a Hindi comic caper.
The famed Capuchin monkey of Hollywood is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Total Dhamaal alongside stars like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi. Devgn and Kapoor took to twitter to share their excitement. Ajay shared the first glimpse of Total Dhamaal on his official Twitter handle. He is seen in a khaki shirt and sunglasses, with Crystal perched on his shoulder.
"Say hi to Hollywood's head turner," he wrote, while also revealing that the movie's trailer is set to release soon. If Crystal could talk, she would certainly share her excitement with us! For now, we can just wait for the makers to unveil how much 'dhamaal' this new addition is going to create in the movie.
Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise, directed by Indra Kumar. He has many hits to his name in the comedy genre, including the first two films of the Dhamaal franchise, Masti and Ishq, among others.
Total Dhamaal is set to be released on February 22.
Say Hi to Hollywood's head turner Crystal, debuting soon in Bollywood in #TotalDhamaal. Trailer out soon! pic.twitter.com/CxEvkS0EuH— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2019
And it’s a wrap!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 14, 2019
A totally dhamaal end to #TotalDhamaal! @MadhuriDixit #IndraKumar pic.twitter.com/21QRFW4WY0
