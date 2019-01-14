GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hangover's Famous Monkey Crystal Set to Debut in Bollywood with Total Dhamaal

Total Dhamaal will feature Crystal, the adorable monkey of Hollywood. It is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hangover's Famous Monkey Crystal Set to Debut in Bollywood with Total Dhamaal
Total Dhamaal is set to hit the screens on February 22, 2019.
Loading...
She is as cute as she is fun loving. You may have seen Crystal, the monkey, as the drug mule in Hangover II, where she effectively dealt in illegal substances, or in Night at the Museum, where she practically slapped Ben Stiller’s life to hell. Now gear up to watch her in a Hindi comic caper.

The famed Capuchin monkey of Hollywood is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Total Dhamaal alongside stars like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi. Devgn and Kapoor took to twitter to share their excitement. Ajay shared the first glimpse of Total Dhamaal on his official Twitter handle. He is seen in a khaki shirt and sunglasses, with Crystal perched on his shoulder.

"Say hi to Hollywood's head turner," he wrote, while also revealing that the movie's trailer is set to release soon. If Crystal could talk, she would certainly share her excitement with us! For now, we can just wait for the makers to unveil how much 'dhamaal' this new addition is going to create in the movie.




Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise, directed by Indra Kumar. He has many hits to his name in the comedy genre, including the first two films of the Dhamaal franchise, Masti and Ishq, among others.




Total Dhamaal is set to be released on February 22.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram