Hans Zimmer Replaces Dan Romer in Bond Film No Time to Die

Celebrated German composer Hans Zimmer is composing the music for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die. According to multiple sources to Variety, the composer, famous for his work in numerous Hollywood biggies including Gladiator, Inception and The Da Vinci Code, has already started working on No Time To Die, the 25th film in the 007 franchise starring Daniel Craig.

Zimmer replaces Dan Romer, the Hollywood musician who had previously been announced as composer of the film. "Creative differences" are said to have been the reason behind Romer leaving the project.

A spokesperson for MGM, the studio that produces the Bond flicks, had no comment on the matter. There was a buzz for weeks over the status of music for the film, which is now in post-production in London.

Director Cary Fukunaga roped in Romer into the project last year. The filmmaker and the composer had earlier collaborated on Beasts Of No Nation and the mini-series Maniac.

Recording of the film's music reportedly needs to be completed by mid-February. There have been several reports indicating that since time is short, Zimmer might get his frequent collaborators such as Benjamin Wallfisch or Lorne Balfe on board.

No Time To Die is slated to release in April. It will be the last film where Daniel Craig will be playing James Bond. Rami Malek will be playing the primary antagonist in the film.

Apart from this, the film will also mark the return of Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, and Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch will also be starring in the film.

