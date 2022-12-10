Hansal Mehta and Classical Musicians Express Outrage Over 'Disrespectful Commercial' Starring Rishabh Pant

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is known to make his opinions heard and doesn’t mince words while speaking his mind on various issues. The Scam 1992 maker has criticised a recent advertisement featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant. The filmmaker found the commercial ‘disgusting and disrespectful’ and demanded that it be taken down.

The advertisement shows Pant wondering what could have been his alternate career. The video then shows Rishabh imagining himself as a classical singer, who goes on stage and takes a wicketkeeper’s stance in front the mic and starts singing out-of-tune. Snapping out of his thoughts, Rishabh says, “Thank God maine mera dream follow kia (Thank God I followed my dream)."

Hansal Mehta shared the video on Twitter to point out that it is offensive. “This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and it’s rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11

pulls this down," he posted.

This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and it’s rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11 pulls this down. pic.twitter.com/a9KIs23heL— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 10, 2022

A follower commented, “I don’t see how it’s ridiculing art? It’s just saying that HE will be bad at it." Replying to her, Mehta explained, “Everything about it ridicules Hindustani classical music. The stereotypical musicians, his outfit and applause of the audience for the mockery. I found it disrespectful and distasteful. The script, the execution is in terrible taste. I usually enjoy satire but this ain’t satire!"

Classical artists like Kaushiki Chakraborty and Purbayan Chatterjee have rallied behind Mehta, calling the ad disrespectful indeed. “Thank you Hansal ji for joining the movement and voicing your opinion. We musicians are grateful for your support," Kaushiki tweeted.

Purbayan posted a video message along with the caption, “Indian Classical Music is part of our national identity and as self respecting citizens of India we should respect our rich cultural identity… Which is revered the world over."

Indian Classical Music is part of our national identity and as self respecting citizens of India we should respect our rich cultural identity……. Which is revered the world over 🙏🏼#RespectICM #Respectyourroots pic.twitter.com/JJyOwpvVIB— Purbayan Chatterjee (@stringstruck) December 10, 2022

Hansal Mehta is known for delivering critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Aligarh among others. He also made the popular web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, featuring Prateik Gandhi. His upcoming film is an untitled crime thriller starring Kareena Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here