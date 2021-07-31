Hansal Mehta Defends Shilpa Shetty, Says 'If You Can't Stand Up for Her At Least Leave Her Alone'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in support of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism online ever since the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a pornography-related case. The actress also filed a defamation suit against several media outlets for defamatory reports against her, submitting in the Bombay High Court that they were “smearing her reputation."

Now, Hansal Mehta has extended his support to Shilpa via a series of tweets. The Scam 1992 director asked everyone to give Shilpa some privacy and pointed out how public figures are declared guilty even before justice is meted out.

He tweeted, “If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out."

Mehta also indirectly called out Shilpa’s colleagues and friends in Bollywood for maintaining a stoic silence. “In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done," he added.

The filmmaker also called out the vilification and gossip that follows any allegation in the film industry.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police also took a statement from Shilpa Shetty in connection with the pornography case. Police sources claimed the actor broke down on seeing her husband and said that the “family’s reputation was ruined, their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled and that she had to give up many projects".

The actress reportedly told police that she had no idea about the content of the Hot Shots app through which her husband Raj Kundra allegedly distributed pornographic films, sources told news agency PTI. In her statement given to the police, Shetty said she did not know about the content of the app, nor did she interfere in her husband’s business, police sources said.

