Hansal Mehta Marries His Longtime Partner Safeena Husain, Says 'Love Prevails Over All'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has tied the knot with his longtime partner Safeena Husain. On Wednesday, he took to his official Instagram account and shares the news with fans. Mehta also shared a series of pictures from their ‘impromptu and unplanned’ ceremony where they signed the documents. In one of the pictures, Hansal can be seen posing with Safeena. In another click, he can be seen signing the marriage documents. The couple can also be seen posing with the marriage certificate in one of the pictures. For the unversed, Safeena is a social worker and the founder of a non-profit called Educate Girls.

Sharing the clicks, Hansal wrote, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”

Several celebrities took to the comment section of Hansal’s post and sent wishes to the newlywed couple. Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Congratulations my fav couple. You guys complete each other. I love you both.” Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi also commented, “This is lovely ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Well it’s inspiring and pressurising too.” Manoj Bajpayee also congratulated the couple. “Wow! Wow!! Congratulations & best wishes to both of you lovelies,” he wrote. Huma Qureshi and Ranveer Brar also dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Hansal Mehta is currently working Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. On Tuesday, he announced that veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar has been roped in to play the role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the show. “Telgi has been found.🗣️ Presenting the very talented Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Telgi. #Scam2003,” he wrote as he dropped a motion poster introducing the actor.

