Hansal Mehta Mocks Brahmastra Haters, Trolls Kangana Ranaut Fans for Abusing Him

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has recently taken a jibe at actor Kangana Ranaut after a fan of hers blamed him for her latest release Dhaakad’s poor box office performance. The fan has been posting a slew of tweets against the recently released Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra. The fan had also accused producer Karan Johar of giving out fake box office collections. However, Mehta seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed the film and tweeted his review for the same.

Mehta, who had previously directed Kangana in Simran (2017), poked fun at the actress’ film Dhaakad. When one of her fans accused him of “giving a flop film” to Kangana, the director quickly retorted with a tweet that said he shouldn’t have made Dhakaad (2022) in the first place.

Take a look at Hansal Mehta’s sarcasm-laden tweets here:

Yeah. I shouldn’t have made Dhaakad. https://t.co/iCm4XVKzEG — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 12, 2022

The Razneesh Ghai-directed spy-thriller that starred Kangana in the lead role failed to garner any buzz at the box office even after months of promotions. According to a Hindustan Times report, the film was produced on a whopping ₹85 crore budget but failed to earn even ₹10 crores when it was released. Reportedly, the film is one of the worst performances of Kangana’s (in terms of box office earnings) career while the Mehta-directed Simran (2017) had pulled in ₹28 crores upon release.

Previously, in an interview with Mashable India in June 2022, Hansal had revealed his disappointment of having worked with the National-award winning actress. He said that there was hardly anything to edit during the final cuts of the movie because the filmmakers only had the material that she had shot. The director also mentioned that while Kangana is a talented actress, she had limited herself “by making films about herself.” He said, “She did not take over the edit, to be fair to her, but there was nothing to take over in the edit. We only had the material that she had shot. She is a very talented actor, she is a very good actor, really really good actor who, I feel has limited herself by making films about herself. You need not make all the characters become what you want to believe you are.”

