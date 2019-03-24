English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hansal Mehta, Onir Mourn 'Omerta' Editor's Demise
Filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Onir condoled the death of film editor Aditya Warrior, who had worked on multiple films.
Mehta, who had worked with Warrior on "Omerta", tweeted on Sunday: "Aditya Warrior who edited 'Omerta' and did a lot of visual promotions for my work is no more. Devastating news. He was a good man, a great colleague and a fine editor. It feels odd and sad referring to him in the past tense," he tweeted.
Mehta said Warrior and his team had cut trailers for some fine films including "Trapped", "Manto", "Raman Raghav 2.0" and "Masaan" as well.
Onir retweeted Mehta's post, and wrote: "RIP. Shocked and saddened. Aditya Warrior had edited the promos of my film 'I Am' and it was a pleasure to work with him. Gentle with a fine sense of editing. Gone too soon," he added.
Details about the cause of Warrior's death are not yet known.
