Hansal Mehta: Pakistan's Complicity in Business of Terrorism Must End

Hansal Mehta revisited his film Omerta, based on British-Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh, in continuation of a series of tweets after the Pulwama attack.

IANS

Updated:February 16, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
Disturbed with the deadly Pulwama attack, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has said that Pakistan's complicity in the business of terrorism should come to an end. Mehta also shared details about his 2017 film Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao, based on British-Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh's life.

"While Omerta was based on Omar Saeed Sheikh, it was also about the patronage provided to men like Masood Azhar, Omar Sheikh, Hafiz Saeed by the state of Pakistan. Pakistan's complicity in the business of terrorism must be ended, with brute force if needed," he posted.




The filmmaker has been posting a series of tweets post the Pulwama attack, joining other members of the film fraternity who have been condemning the dastardly act.

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers on the spot.

After the strike, India rejected Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua's claims denying her country's links to the attack, saying that JeM, which claimed responsibility for the strike, is based in Pakistan, and the "links are clear and evident and for all to see".

The attack has left the security establishment stunned as it created the biggest casualty of security personnel in a single day in peace time.



