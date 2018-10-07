English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hansal Mehta Quits Twitter After Backlash Over Vikas Bahl Sexual Harassment Controversy
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has deleted his Twitter account after facing backlash over his tweets against "Queen" director Vikas Bahl, who has been accused of sexual harassment.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has deleted his Twitter account after facing backlash over his tweets against Queen director Vikas Bahl, who has been accused of sexual harassment.
Last year, a woman employee at Phantom Films, which had Bahl as one of the partners along side Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, had accused Bahl of harassing her during a trip to Goa. Phantom Films has been dissolved after a seven-year run.
Hansal had condemned Bahl's behaviour.
"Will anybody do anything about this bloody creep or will the industry protect him like it always does? Wish I could do more than just speak out. As a father of two girls, I fear them having to deal with such predators just because nobody took any action against Bahl -- on the contrary a major star has acted in his new film. Who is empowered here? The victim or the creep?"
Hansal seemed to be taking a dig at actor Hrithik Roshan, who is working with Bahl on "Super 30".
This didn't go down too well with Hrithik's fans, who trolled him.
Hansal tried to make the users understand his point, but decided to delete his account when he failed.
"I'm done with Twitter. A platform that has ambiguous guidelines about hatred, negativity and abuse is no platform ... or debate or discussion -- forget social change. Goodbye," Hansal posted before deleting his account.
