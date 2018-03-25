English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hansal Mehta & Rajkummar Rao's Omerta Shines At Hong Kong Fest
Omerta was shot in real locations across London and India. It is woven around some of the most bloody terror attacks, including the 9/11 attack and the beheading of journalist Daniel Pearl.
Image: Twitter/Rajkummar Rao
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says he was overwhelmed by the number of questions the audience had for him after the screening of his film Omerta at the Hong Kong International Film Festival. The film, which is based on terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikhs life, was screened in the Global Vision category at the fest on Friday.
"I was asked a lot of questions that threw up several new interpretations of how the audience perceived the film. It's definitely got me thinking. As a director, it's fascinating to hear people speak of how they interpreted your vision," Mehta said in a statement.
"The festival always attracts the best of global talent, and for 'Omerta' to represent India was a proud moment for everyone associated with the film. I am very happy that the audience appreciated the hard push against terrorism in the film and how it inspires to open dialogue into the matter," he added.
Omerta was shot in real locations across London and India. It is woven around some of the most bloody terror attacks, including the 9/11 attack and the beheading of journalist Daniel Pearl. It had received rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.
Presented by Swiss Entertainment and Karma Media, produced by Nahid Khan and directed by Mehta, Omerta stars Rajkummar Rao. It will release on April 20.
Also Watch
"I was asked a lot of questions that threw up several new interpretations of how the audience perceived the film. It's definitely got me thinking. As a director, it's fascinating to hear people speak of how they interpreted your vision," Mehta said in a statement.
"The festival always attracts the best of global talent, and for 'Omerta' to represent India was a proud moment for everyone associated with the film. I am very happy that the audience appreciated the hard push against terrorism in the film and how it inspires to open dialogue into the matter," he added.
Omerta was shot in real locations across London and India. It is woven around some of the most bloody terror attacks, including the 9/11 attack and the beheading of journalist Daniel Pearl. It had received rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.
Presented by Swiss Entertainment and Karma Media, produced by Nahid Khan and directed by Mehta, Omerta stars Rajkummar Rao. It will release on April 20.
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Five Previous Instances of Ball Tampering in Test Cricket
- Hansal Mehta & Rajkummar Rao's Omerta Shines At Hong Kong Fest
- Deepika Padukone Says India 'Long Way' From Ending Mental Illness Stigma
- I Just Don’t Like Facebook, Gives Me the Willies: Elon Musk on Deleting SpaceX, Tesla Pages
- Resistance Through Whiskey? How a Country Won a Battle Through a Drink it Distills