Hansal Mehta Says He Enjoyed Brahmastra: 'Long Queues For Tickets, Part 2 Will Be Huge'

Hansal Mehta is a director par excellence. In fact, he has also been the recipient of the National Award for his film, Shahid. The Scam 1992 director, just like all of us, have been super excited to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva. In his latest tweets, he not just shared his review of the film, but also revealed that he could not get tickets for a night show of the film, since they were all booked out.

Taking to his Twitter, Hansal Mehta wrote, “I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows. And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE.” See the tweet here:

In another tweet, he wrote, “So much respect for the passion and perseverance of #AyaanMukherjee

@karanjohar @malhotra_namit . Also the ever luminous #RanbirKapoor and @aliaa08 . I really hope this film works wonders.”

Brahmastra: Part1- Shiva is the first part of Ayan Mukherji’s proposed ‘astraverse’ trilogy. The end of the film had the announcement of the second part, titled Brahmastra: Part 2- Dev. The film has reportedly already collected Rs. 160 crores worldwide in just two days. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of Brahmastra is said to have collected in the range of Rs 37.5 to Rs 38.5 crores net domestically on Saturday. It had previously earned close to Rs 35 crores net on its opening day too. This means that the Hindi version of Brahmastra has so far collected over Rs 70 crore in India.

