MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Hansal Mehta Talks About The Plight Of Migrants During COVID-19 Lockdown

File photo of Hansal Mehta.

File photo of Hansal Mehta.

The filmmaker tweeted informing about one group of daily wage labourers which he spotted Sunday morning at Malavli station, near Pune.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Share this:

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has taken to social media to share the plight of migrants who have started walking from Mumbai, Pune and other big cities to their homes in other parts of Maharashtra as well as other states of the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Most of these migrants are daily wage labourers who are desperately attempting to get home during this period and have resorted to walking because lockdown does not permit traveling in vehicles and passenger trains are also closed.

The filmmaker tweeted informing about one such group which he spotted Sunday morning at Malavli station, near Pune.

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday afternoon, he shared: "Was near the railway station buying medicines. The tracks are filled with migrants walking home towards Osmanabad, Aurangabad, Hyderabad and to so many villages in and outside Maharashtra . They begin walking at 5am. They stay at platforms late evening hoping to find some food."

"They find drinkng water on the way, go hungry all day unless somebody helps out with biscuits or if they're lucky, food. Many of them have left the city without being paid their wages by contractors/employers. This is the India story. Exploitation of the poor."

The director also shared that he is helping them with food, water and other necessities for their journey.

"These people work hard to keep our cities running. They are the nameless, faceless other that we desperately need but give a f**k about when their usefulness has gone past its expiry date. We try to help here with food, water and basic supplies for their onward journey."4

"But it is very little help. And very late," regretted the filmmaker in a separate tweet.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,412

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,853,357

    +1,132

  • Cured/Discharged

    423,348

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,253

    +59
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres