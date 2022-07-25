CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#DroupadiMurmu#ParthaChatterjee#IndvsWI
Home » News » Movies » Hansal Mehta Tests Positive for Covid Again, Reveals ‘Symptoms Are Not Very Mild’
1-MIN READ

Hansal Mehta Tests Positive for Covid Again, Reveals ‘Symptoms Are Not Very Mild’

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2022, 19:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Hansal Mehta tests positive for COVID

Hansal Mehta tests positive for COVID

Director Hansal Mehta took to his social media to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID for the second time, and that the symptoms are not very mild. He had test positive in 2021 as well

Hansal Mehta, who has helmed films like Citylights, Aligarh and Shahid, has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID. He took to his social media to share that he has contracted the novel coronavirus and that his symptoms are ‘not very mild’.

Taking to his Instagram story, Hansal Mehta wrote, “So I’ve tested Covid +ve. Symptoms are not very mild. Request all those in contact with me since the past few days take necessary steps. Stay safe please.” See the post here:

Hansal Mehta tests positive for covid a second time
Hansal Mehta tests positive for covid a second time

Hansal Mehta joins the long list of celebs who have tested positive this year. Some weeks back, several celebs had tested positive for COVID, including Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kartik Aaryan had tested positive, and recovered quickly. TV actor Nikki Tamboli had also contracted the coronavirus and revealed that she had heavy symptoms, including difficulty in breathing.

This is the second time that Hansal Mehta has tested positive for the virus. Earlier, in 2021, he had revealed that six people in his house had tested positive and wrote, “Six people in my home, including me, were COVID positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully, we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery.”

Back in May, Hansal Mehta had married his long-time partner, Safeena Husain. Sharing some pictures from the solemnising ceremony, he wrote, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 25, 2022, 19:31 IST
last updated:July 25, 2022, 19:31 IST