Hansal Mehta to Dedicate a Film to Iconic Sridevi
As the news of Sridevi's death shocked the entire nation on Sunday, Mehta took to Twitter to share his grief.
Mumbai: Director Hansal Mehta was planning to approach Sridevi for his project. The filmmaker is saddened by the sudden demise of the veteran actress, and has now decided to dedicate the project to her.
"There will never be another Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor," he posted.
The actress died on Saturday night at around 11 p.m. after suffering cardiac arrest in Dubai.
Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. Her elder daughter Jahnvi, who is due to make her Bollywood debut, was in Mumbai.
Sridevi was last seen in Mom last year.
There will never be another #Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 25, 2018
