Hansal Mehta to Make Directorial Debut on Digital Platform with The Scam

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is set to make his directorial debut on digital platform with The Scam, based on India's biggest securities scams of 1992. The web series, produced by Applause Entertainment, is based on the book of the same name by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu."Telling the story of the individuals behind India's biggest financial scams will make for some riveting viewing. The collaboration with Hansal came as a happy surprise. Hansal Mehta is one of the finest directors we have in the country and we couldn't have thought of a better person than him to direct and lead this financial drama," Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said in a statement.Hansal said he has read the book and wanted to make a film on the subject but things could not materialise. The director, however, is happy to adapt the book for the digital platform."I believe every story has its destiny. With our newspapers screaming scam every single day, I think the time for telling these stories was just right. When Sameer and I met to discuss what we could do together and he offered this subject to me I had to say yes! I have a lot of respect for Sameer and his knack of choosing content that is relevant and has the potential for mass viewership. I'm looking forward to bringing this thrilling drama to life," Hansal said.The first season of the series will feature the story of Indian stockbroker, Harshad Mehta, who was charged with numerous financial crimes that took place in 1992. The makers are yet to finalise the cast.