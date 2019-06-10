Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Hansal Mehta Warns People Against Fraudsters, Clarifies He's Not Doing Any Project With Rajkummar Rao

Recently, Rajkummar Rao requested the film fraternity to be wary of a gang of con artistes claiming to represent him.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hansal Mehta Warns People Against Fraudsters, Clarifies He's Not Doing Any Project With Rajkummar Rao
Recently, Rajkummar Rao requested the film fraternity to be wary of a gang of con artistes claiming to represent him.
Loading...

Recently, Rajkummar Rao requested the film fraternity to be wary of a gang of con artistes claiming to represent him. And now, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has been receiving queries about a non-existent project of his with the actor, has warned people against falling in the trap of fraudsters by saying no such project existed and no funds were being sought.

On Saturday, Mehta released a statement on Twitter warning people of the crooks. He wrote, "There are some unscrupulous persons floating around with a non-existent project with me and @RajkummarRao. They seem to be seeking finance for a project that neither of us know anything about. There is no such project. And there is no such finance that is being sought. Beware."

"There are at least 20 people who have messaged me or called asking about this non-existent film(s). Kindly DM (send a direct message) or get in touch with my managers if you need any clarification. Just don't get misled by fraudsters," he further wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Mehta and Rajkummar have worked together on films like CityLights, Shahid and Omerta. The two have teamed up again for Turram Khan.

Earlier in his clarification, Rajkummar had set the record straight, saying he is represented by an agency and no independent entities. He tweeted, "It has recently come to my notice that someone is claiming to represent me. They seem to be a team of con artists who not just claim to represent me but also have someone impersonating me to dupe producers and directors."

"Please do not trust any paperwork that says otherwise as it is most likely forged. I would urge you to do a thorough research on who you are dealing with before you engage in any monetary transactions with anyone. Be safe, be aware," he added.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is coming together with Janhvi Kapoor for producer Dinesh Vijan's film, Rooh-Afza, which also features Varun Sharma in key role. This will be Rajkummar's third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram