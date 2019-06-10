Hansal Mehta Warns People Against Fraudsters, Clarifies He's Not Doing Any Project With Rajkummar Rao
Recently, Rajkummar Rao requested the film fraternity to be wary of a gang of con artistes claiming to represent him.
Recently, Rajkummar Rao requested the film fraternity to be wary of a gang of con artistes claiming to represent him. And now, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has been receiving queries about a non-existent project of his with the actor, has warned people against falling in the trap of fraudsters by saying no such project existed and no funds were being sought.
On Saturday, Mehta released a statement on Twitter warning people of the crooks. He wrote, "There are some unscrupulous persons floating around with a non-existent project with me and @RajkummarRao. They seem to be seeking finance for a project that neither of us know anything about. There is no such project. And there is no such finance that is being sought. Beware."
"There are at least 20 people who have messaged me or called asking about this non-existent film(s). Kindly DM (send a direct message) or get in touch with my managers if you need any clarification. Just don't get misled by fraudsters," he further wrote on the micro-blogging site.
There are at least 20 people who have messaged me or called asking about this non-existent film(s). Kindly DM or get in touch with my managers at CAA-KWAN if you need any clarification. Just don't get misled by fraudsters.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 8, 2019
Mehta and Rajkummar have worked together on films like CityLights, Shahid and Omerta. The two have teamed up again for Turram Khan.
Earlier in his clarification, Rajkummar had set the record straight, saying he is represented by an agency and no independent entities. He tweeted, "It has recently come to my notice that someone is claiming to represent me. They seem to be a team of con artists who not just claim to represent me but also have someone impersonating me to dupe producers and directors."
"Please do not trust any paperwork that says otherwise as it is most likely forged. I would urge you to do a thorough research on who you are dealing with before you engage in any monetary transactions with anyone. Be safe, be aware," he added.
Kind attention.. pic.twitter.com/u8dbcVY1xV— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 4, 2019
On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is coming together with Janhvi Kapoor for producer Dinesh Vijan's film, Rooh-Afza, which also features Varun Sharma in key role. This will be Rajkummar's third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China.
