Hansal Mehta's The Accidental Prime Minister To Begin Shooting On March 31

The Accidental Prime Minister stars Anupam as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2018, 1:51 PM IST
Hansal Mehta's The Accidental Prime Minister To Begin Shooting On March 31
Image: Twitter/ Anupam Kher
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's The Accidental Prime Minister is set to go on the floors on March 31.

The biographical political film, written by Mehta, features veteran actor Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna.

"Exciting days ahead as Akshaye joins the crew. 'The Accidental Prime Minister' begins shooting on March 31 with a fantastic ensemble led by Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna. Helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, produced by Bohra Brothers and adapted beautifully by Mayank," Mehta tweeted today.




The Accidental Prime Minister stars Anupam as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance. The film is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. Akshaye will play Baru in the movie.

(With IANS inputs)

