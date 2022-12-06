Hansika Motwani Blushes As Paparazzi Ask Her and Hubby Sohael Kathuria About Honeymoon Plans, Watch

Newlywed Hansika Motwani made her first public appearance on Tuesday with her husband Sohael Kathuria after their wedding. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport returning from their wedding destination. The Shaka Laka Boom Boom star looked drop dead gorgeous in a reddish pink salwaar kameez while Sohael was seen wearing a baby pink kurta with a pair of white pyjama.

The couple walked out of the arrival gate hand-in-hand. They sported contagious smiles as they made their way out, gracefully accepting the congratulatory messages from the paparazzi. At one point, Hansika was also spotted blushing. The actress turned red after a paparazzi asked her about their honeymoon plans.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Earlier, pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies also went viral on social media. For the Haldi ceremony, the couple was seen twinning in white outfits with yellow floral print. Besides this, they also opted for all-white outfits for another of their pre-wedding party with their guest.

She also shared pictures from the wedding on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Hansika and her husband can be seen taking pheras. Another click featured the couple posing together. One of the pictures also captured the sindoor applying ceremony. Hansika captioned the wedding photos, “Now & forever." Fans showered the couple with love in the comments section. Videos from the wedding also went viral showing the acterss getting emotional during the sindoor applying ceremony.

Hansika Motwani made her acting debut in 2001 with the show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. However, she rose to fame for her role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) and Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Kaa Surroor (2007). Besides these, she has worked in several other movies in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

