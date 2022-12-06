CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » Hansika Motwani Blushes As Paparazzi Ask Her and Hubby Sohael Kathuria About Honeymoon Plans, Watch
1-MIN READ

Hansika Motwani Blushes As Paparazzi Ask Her and Hubby Sohael Kathuria About Honeymoon Plans, Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 17:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Hansika Motwani makes first public appearance with husband Sohael Kathuria. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Hansika Motwani makes first public appearance with husband Sohael Kathuria. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Hansika Motwani returned to Mumbai with her husband Sohael Kathuria after their wedding in Rajasthan. The actress held his hand while they made their way out of the airport.

Newlywed Hansika Motwani made her first public appearance on Tuesday with her husband Sohael Kathuria after their wedding. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport returning from their wedding destination. The Shaka Laka Boom Boom star looked drop dead gorgeous in a reddish pink salwaar kameez while Sohael was seen wearing a baby pink kurta with a pair of white pyjama.

The couple walked out of the arrival gate hand-in-hand. They sported contagious smiles as they made their way out, gracefully accepting the congratulatory messages from the paparazzi. At one point, Hansika was also spotted blushing. The actress turned red after a paparazzi asked her about their honeymoon plans.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Earlier, pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies also went viral on social media. For the Haldi ceremony, the couple was seen twinning in white outfits with yellow floral print. Besides this, they also opted for all-white outfits for another of their pre-wedding party with their guest.

RELATED NEWS

She also shared pictures from the wedding on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Hansika and her husband can be seen taking pheras. Another click featured the couple posing together. One of the pictures also captured the sindoor applying ceremony. Hansika captioned the wedding photos, “Now & forever." Fans showered the couple with love in the comments section. Videos from the wedding also went viral showing the acterss getting emotional during the sindoor applying ceremony.

Hansika Motwani made her acting debut in 2001 with the show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. However, she rose to fame for her role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) and Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Kaa Surroor (2007). Besides these, she has worked in several other movies in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 06, 2022, 17:36 IST
last updated:December 06, 2022, 17:54 IST