Hansika Motwani Cooked This Scrumptious Dish For 'Pehli Rasoi' After Wedding With Sohael Kathuriya

Actress Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya are now married. Just days after the wedding, Sohael shared a glimpse of Hansika’s ‘pehli rasoi’ on Instagram. For the special occasion, she prepared Halwa for her husband. Hansika, dressed in a light blue suit with choora, can be seen serving the dish.

The caption also read, “Pehli Rasoi" with the hashtag “now and forever". On seeing this picture, fans showered compliments on how wonderful the actress looked. One of the users wrote, “This is such a beautiful”. Another user wrote, “She must be made yummy mittai”. A third user wrote, “Kara Prasad”.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot on December 4, 2022, at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Earlier, the actress uploaded a series of pictures from her dreamy wedding. While Hansika was dressed in a stunning red bridal lehenga, Sohael looked suave in an ivory sherwani.

The couple can be seen taking pheras in one of the photos. Another image showed the newly married posing together. One of the photos also showed Sohael applying sindoor to his bride. “Now & forever," Hansika captioned the wedding photos. Take a look at their wedding pictures

Previously, photos from their pre-wedding ceremonies went viral on social media. The couple was seen twinning in white outfits with yellow floral prints for the Haldi ceremony. Sohael donned sunglasses with his attire, while Hansika accessorised her ensemble with stunning jewellery. For her Sangeet ceremony, Hansika wore a conventional pink outfit with emerald ornaments, while, Sohael looked handsome in a black sherwani.

Hansika Motwani debuted on TV as a popular child artist in a popular show Shaka Laka Boom Boom and went on to be part of the blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya. She then appeared in the series Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. She has also appeared in several films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

