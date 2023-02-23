The upcoming episode from Hansika Motwani’s wedding documentary Love, Shaadi and Drama will reveal how the actress’ husband, Sohael Kathuriya surprised her by tattooing her name ahead of their wedding day. Recently, the makers of the docu-series dropped the promo of the episode, revealing what was Hansika’s reaction to her husband’s heartwarming gesture.

The promo shares how Sohael was ‘dissuaded’ by his tattoo artist saying, it was a ‘bakwaas’ idea. However, Sohael went ahead to surprise his ladylove with the gesture. Talking about it, Hansika says, “That guy took some paid for me, man. I can’t bloody take an injection and he has got a tattoo done." She also gets emotional upon seeing him in pain. Have a look at the promo here:

Earlier in an interview with India Today, the actress shared that it took her many years to find love after she parted ways with Simbu. “It took me at least 7-8 years to say yes to someone. I believe in love. I am a romantic person but I am not very expressive as a romantic person. I believe in the institution of marriage and believe in love. To be honest, I took time and wanted to say yes to someone who is going to be my forever. Sohael came along and made sure that I believe in love even more. He made sure that I fell head over heels for him and yeah, god had his own way.”

Hansika was criticised for allegedly breaking Sohael’s first marriage. Addressing the rumours in the same web documentary, she earlier said, “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity."

Sohael then added, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless… I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started.”

Hansika and Sohael got married on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur.

