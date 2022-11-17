Hansika Motwani Glows In Pic With Her Girlfriends, Has Bride Kicked Off Her Wedding Festivities?

The bride is ready! Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya and it seems like the wedding preparations have begun! On Thursday, the Shaka Laka Boom Boom fame actress was seen decked up for a ceremony while her close friends joined her.

One of her friends took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with the bride-to-be, informing the world that our gorgeous diva is ready to go from Miss to Mrs. In the picture, Hansika was seen wearing a beautiful golden ensemble as she huddled up with her girl gang. The actress’s glow in the picture was unmissable! Her friend shared the picture with the caption, “The celebrations begin. #Nowandforever." The hashtag coincided with the caption Hansika used for the proposal pictures.

Earlier in the day, Hindustan Times reported that a religious ceremony will take place in Mumbai next week before the couple and their families fly to Jaipur for the wedding. “The actor is planning a close knit Mata Chowki to start off the wedding celebrations. While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai next week,” the insider told the publication.

Last month, Hansika shared a series of photos from her dreamy wedding proposal, which took place at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Sohael went down on one knee to propose to Hansika for marriage. In the photos, Hansika looked stunning in a strapless white dress, while Sohael opted for a black suit. The actress captioned the pics: “Now and Forever."

If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael are set to tie the knot on December 4 in Rajasthan. Hansika and Sohael apparently know each other for a while and are also partners in a firm together.

