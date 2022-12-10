Hansika Motwani Looks Absolutely Regal in Photos from Sufi Night Held During Her Wedding

After tying the knot with beau Sohael Khaturiya in a grand wedding held in Rajasthan, actress Hansika Motwani has taken the internet by storm with her wedding pictures. Over the course of the last few days, the actress has given fans glimpses of the star-studded pre-wedding festivities. Recently, Hansika left fans in complete awe as she uploaded stunning photos from a Sufi night organised as part of the wedding festivities.

In the first picture, Hansika is seen striking a candid pose for the camera as she looks absolutely delightful. The second picture gives a glimpse of the couple. The last picture shows Hansika giving a sweet pose as she giggles for the camera. Hansika is seen donning a stunning mirror-work sharara, which she complemented with statement jewellery, maang tikka and a passa.

The pictures of Sohael and Hansika wearing matching ivory outfits at the Sufi night have left fans in awe. One of the users wrote, “wow wow wow! What lovely pictures. So beautiful and elegant”. Another user wrote, “Damn cute”. A third user wrote, “ These pictures are super adorable”.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Recently, Sohael posted a photo of Hansika’s “pehli rasoi" on Instagram. The actress is seen in the photo serving halwa in a bowl. She is seen wearing a light blue suit with red bangles and a simple look. The caption also read, “Pehli Rasoi”. Take a look at the post below:

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya married on December 4, 2022 at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. The actress also shared a series of photos from her dreamy wedding on Instagram. While Sohael looked dapper in an ivory sherwani, Hansika grabbed all the limelight in stunning red bridal lehenga.

One of the pictures shows Hansika and her husband doing pheras. The couple was photographed posing together in another picture. Sohael was also seen applying sindoor to his bride in one of the pictures. Hansika captioned the wedding pictures, “Now & forever." Take a look at the photos from their wedding:

Before exchanging their wedding vows, Sohael went down on one knee to propose to Hansika in one of the dreamiest proposals in the city of love, Paris.

