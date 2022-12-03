Hansika Motwani Looks Ethreal On Her Wedding Sufi Night With Sohael Khaturiya, Watch

Hansika Motwani will tie the knot with her boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. The wedding festivities have begun in full swing. After her Mehendi and ceremonies, the actress was seen attending a Sufi night with her fiance. A video which went viral from the event saw Hasika dressed in a shimmery sharara. She chose jewellery that complemented her outfit and was also seen wearing head jewellery.

The couple made a dreamy entry holding each other’s hands.

Watch the video here:

Recently, photos and videos from her Mehendi ceremony went viral as well. For that event, she was seen wearing an orange sharara set. She accessories her looks with a silver jhumka and minimal makeup. The actress can also be seen grooving with Mehendi applied to her hands. Hansika will reportedly tie the knot at the Mundotta Fort and Palace in Rajasthan.

Last month, Hansika announced her engagement by sharing dreamy photos of Sohael proposing to her. The proposal took place at Eiffel Tower in Paris. Sohael went down on one knee to propose to Hansika for marriage. In the photos, Hansika looked stunning in a strapless white dress, while Sohael opted for a black suit. The actress captioned the pics: “Now and Forever."

Recently, she gave a glimpse of her bachelorette party and it is all things fun. The bride-to-be shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen having a fun time partying with hr bridesmaids. The actress can be seen wearing a bride-to-be sash in one of the clips from the montage and her friends can be seen dressed in silk robes.

Hansika began her career as a child artist in television shows such as Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also had a prominent role in Hrithik Roshan’s film Koi Mil Gaya. She has also worked in several Telugu films including Engeyum Kadhal, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Velayudham, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Singam II.

Read all the Latest Movies News here