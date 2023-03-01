Actress Hansika Motwani, who recently got married, has once again taken the Internet by storm, with her brilliant sartorial choices, making her stand out from the crowd. The diva frequently embraces her individuality in stylish attire that complements her personality and toned physique. Recently, the diva shared a bunch of photos where she was all glammed up in a glitzy mini skirt with a tiny slit on the thighs with a white crop shirt that had knotted detailing on the front. Talking about her makeup, she chose to go with a no-makeup makeup look but added a silver pop-up on the right eye.

While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Create your own sunshine.” As soon as she shared these pictures, the comments section started filing with so much love and compliments.

For those of you who don’t know the actress recently got married and made several headlines. There were rumours that Sohael was already married when Hansika announced her engagement last year. Hansika allegedly even made it to Sohael’s first wedding. The actress was subsequently subjected to harsh trolling for taking the husband of her best friend.

Now the actress has addressed the allegations. In addition to showing how the actress and her family prepared for the wedding, the reality show Love Shaadi Drama, which is available on Disney+ Hotstar, also addresses some of the accusations made against Hansika and her husband at the time. The actress has previously discussed how she had experienced trolling once it was revealed that she was engaged to Sohael. She spoke candidly about how she met her husband and developed their relationship in an interview with GoodTimes.

Hansika said, “The whole narrative media wrote-best friend, this friend and all…I was like ‘are baap re (oh my God)’.” She continued, “No, but he is my brother’s best friend. He’s always been around us.”

She continues, “I think I have said this in the series too-ye tha andekha, anjana sa…iske baju me toh mai ghumti thi (He was the unknown, mystery man who was always with me)’. So, he was always around me. I think we both have dated other individuals when we were around each other. He was my brother’s best friend, and then eventually we became best friends, and that’s how it started.”

