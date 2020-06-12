Hansika Motwani Rubbishes Marriage Rumours with Businessman

Actress Hansika Motwani has rubbished rumours doing the rounds on social media that she is all set to tie the knot with a businessman in a few days' time.

Responding to a tweet by an entertainment portal, which read, "Heroine Hansika going to marry a businessman in a couple of days," Hansika posted several laughing emojis, while writing, "Rubbish. OMG who is he?

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂RUBBISH ! Omg who is he ???? — Hansika (@ihansika) June 11, 2020

Hansika is a popular name in the Southern film industry, having featured in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu movies. She has also worked in Hindi ventures like Aap Kaa Surroor with Himesh Reshammiya and TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

The actress also celebrated five years of her Tamil romantic comedy film Romeo Juliet written and directed by Lakshman on Friday. The movie features Jayam Ravi opposite her.

On the five year anniversary of her movie, Hansika wrote, "Five years to #romeojuliet, this one was so special Red heart so many memories. Had such a great time shooting this. @actor_jayamravi @dirlakshman #5yearstoromeojuliet (sic)."

Five years to #romeojuliet , this one was so special ❤️so many memories ☺️had such a great time shooting this .@actor_jayamravi @dirlakshman #5yearstoromeojuliet https://t.co/UbTDA27Vsz — Hansika (@ihansika) June 12, 2020

Hansika has also recently launched her YouTube channel with over 52,000 subscribers.

Follow @News18Movies for more