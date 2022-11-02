Hansika Motwani Says 'Yes' to Sohael Khaturiya for Marriage, Posts Mushy Pics from Dreamy Proposal

Actress Hansika Motwani, who rose to prominence for her role in Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Koi… Mil Gaya,’ is engaged to her boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya, who is an entrepreneur. If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael are set to tie the knot on December 4 in Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, Hansika shared a series of photos from her dreamy wedding proposal, which took place at Eiffel Tower in Paris. Sohael went down on one knee to propose to Hansika for marriage. In the photos, Hansika looked stunning in a strapless white dress, while Sohael opted for a black suit. The actress captioned the pics: “Now and Forever.”

Several celebrities including Anushka Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Karan Tacker, PV Sindhu and Shivaleeka Oberoi congratulated Hansika and extended their best wishes to the couple.

Hansika and Sohael apparently know each other for a while and are also partners in a firm together. Hansika’s wedding rituals are said to be taking place in the picturesque location of Jaipur.

“The wedding festivities will be held from December 2 to December 4. It will be a destination wedding in Jaipur (Rajasthan),” a source close to the actress told Hindustan Times. “She is getting married to her boyfriend of a few years,” the insider added.

Last month, an IndiaTV report stated that the actress picked a Jaipur fort for the wedding. According to the report, she will marry in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace and the rooms are being prepared ahead of the big day.

Hansika began her career as a child artist in television shows such as Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also had a prominent role in Hrithik Roshan’s film Koi Mil Gaya. She has also worked in several Telugu films including Engeyum Kadhal, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Velayudham, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Singam II.

