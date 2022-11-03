Hansika Motwani Sets Out Major Fashion Goals; Check These Outfits

Hansika Motwani, who rose to prominence with her role in Hrithik Roshan’s Koi… Mil Gaya, is engaged to her entrepreneur boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya. According to reports, Hansika and Sohael are set to tie the knot on December 4 in Rajasthan.

Recently, the actress made headlines by posting a series of pictures from her dreamy wedding proposal, which took place in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Her boyfriend Sohail went down on her knees to propose. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Now and Forever.”

This is not the first time the actress, who is quite active on social media, has posted something and broken the internet. The actress keeps posting jaw-dropping pictures, now and then on her Instagram handle.

Let’s take some outfit inspiration from the bride-to-be.

Recently, the diva was all glammed up in a glittery thigh-high slit gown, teamed up with a pair of transparent heels. You too can rock something like this at your friend’s cocktail party.

Hansika took the “saree, not sorry” game seriously, and her latest pictures are proof of that. She looked gorgeous in a blue ruffled saree with an embellished sleeveless blouse. You can also try out this look, and we bet you’ll make several heads turn.

The actress is not afraid of experiments at all. Her dazzling avatar, in another post, where she is seen donning a coord set, is the perfect example of the same. We know co-ords are all over, but this one stands out. Try some sequenced glitz co-ord set with a thigh-high slit and rock the stage, just like her.

