Hansika Motwani-Starrer Maha All Set For April 28 Release

Actor Hansika Motwani will play the titular role in Maha, directed by UR Jameel. The film will be released under the banner of Etcetera Entertainment. Maha will be the actor’s 50th film and the makers have unveiled a special poster to announce the release date of the movie.

The poster showcases Hansika alongside Tamil superstar Simbu, who will appear in an extended cameo role of a pilot in Maha. The movie will also feature popular actors, including Sanam Shetty, Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Sujith Shankar, Mahat Raghvendra, and Nanditha Jennifer.

Previously, Maha witnessed a delay in its release owing to internal issues in the production team of the film. However, the film is now all set to hit the box office next month.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Hansika said that while the delay in the release of Maha is disappointing, she is optimistic as it is her 50th film. She also said that she is experimental and likes to work on different scripts.

Hansika first appeared in the Tamil cinema with the 2011 action comedy film Mappilai, following which she has featured in numerous Kollywood films, including Velayudham, Engeyum Kadhal, Oru Kal Kannadi, Singam II, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Aranmanai. She has also appeared in the Malayam film Villain.

At present, Hansika is working on the Telugu Web series Nasha, directed by G. Ashok. She will also appear in two Telugu films, including 105 Minutes and My Name is Shruthi. Hansika has also been featured in Forbes’s 250 celebrity list in 2014.

