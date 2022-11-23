Hansika Motwani Twins With Husband-to-be Sohael Kathuriya In Red For Pre-wedding Mata Ki Chowki; See Pics

Hansika Motwani twinned with her husband-to-be in red Hansika Motwani at her Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actress looked gorgeous in the red traditional attire when the paparazzi caught her leaving her house for the function, now inside pictures from the same have appeared online. In the pics, the soon-to-be-married couple are looking happy in love as they hold each other close.

In one of the photos, Hansika is seen smiling hard while standing next to her fiance Sohael Kathuriya. He, too, wore a red kurta with mirror work and held Hansika by her waist. Another photo showed them with a guest as the three posed together.

Bride-to-be @ihansika dazzles in red as she attends Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai ♥️#HansikaMotwani #Hansika pic.twitter.com/6acQLmFl04— TIGER 3 SALMANKHAN (@AbdulsameerD) November 23, 2022

Previously, Hansika was busy shopping for the wedding and she even gave a glimpse of her shopping spree. She shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen looking into her handbag. “Finding funds for my shaadi ka lehenga," Hansika captioned the post, leaving her followers in splits.

She also shared a string of images of Sohael proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower. “Now and Forever (black heart emoji)," Hansika captioned the post. Sohail commented, “I love you my life (red heart emoji)."

Recently, a Hindustan Times source had said about Hansika, “The actor is planning a close knit Mata Chowki to start off the wedding celebrations. While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai next week.”

The source also said that the function will be held by her family, and close friends. The couple will get married on the evening of December 4 with the Haldi ceremony planned for the morning of the same day. Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will be held on December 3, with December 2 being booked for Sufi night. A polo match and a casino themed after party on the eve of December 4 are also planned for the guests. The wedding is expected to be held at Jaipur’s Mundota Fort.

Read all the Latest Movies News here