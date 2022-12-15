Hansika Motwani's Brother Prashant Separated From His Wife Muskaan Nancy?

Prashant Motwani, brother of actress Hansika Motwani, has reportedly parted ways with his wife Muskaan Nancy. They’ve been married for a year. According to sources, the two recently separated. While no official announcement has been made, rumours of their separation have been circulating on the internet.

Many people also pointed out that Muskaan was not seen at any of Hansika’s wedding functions in Jaipur. She was not a participant in any of the rituals or ceremonies. Previously, the Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress shared a number of photos with her Bhabhi.

According to sources, Prashant and Muskaan have split up and have been living apart for nearly five months. They married over a year ago but started facing compatibility issues. The two have differing perspectives on their future together. While Prashant wishes to have a baby and focus on their family, Muskaan wishes to concentrate on her career.

Muskaan is a well-known television actress. Prashant proposed to Muskaan in March 2020. Their wedding was held on March 18, 2021. Muskaan deleted all of her wedding-related posts from her social media handle, according to fans.

Hansika, who we all know from the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, also stunned her fans when she announced her engagement to businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4. Hansika and Sohael looked royal in their designer outfits during their wedding ceremonies.

Read all the Latest Movies News here