Celebrity weddings are a huge craze these days. Fans are always eager to know how celebrities prepared for their big day or how they looked. They wait for the release of their wedding pictures on social media. Even a small sneak peek is enough to make fans happy. Actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with businessman Sohail Kathuria in December, last year. She has documented her moments from her special day, from preparations to the final D-day in the form of a web show. Fans will be now able to watch all the hassle that went behind her planning in the DisneyPlus Hotstar’s new show, Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. The streaming giant dropped the trailer of the show on February 7, Tuesday.

The trailer begins with Hansika sharing how her previous relationship didn’t work out for her, and that she will go public now with her husband. She said that she was surprised to have found a life partner in Sohail, who was around her all the time. The trailer also has glimpses of a sprawling view of Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, where Hansika and Sohail’s nuptials were officiated.

The clip further shows the disagreements between the actress and her mother, the stress surrounding the wedding and last-minute changes. At one point, she is also seen telling Sohail: “My middle name is Hansika ‘stress’ Motwani.” She also expresses, “Literally 19 days away, I am a volcano of emotions.”

She will also be seen addressing the backlash she received days before her wedding for marrying her best friend’s former husband. But the trailer concluded with a happy note, adding the duo’s beautiful moments from their wedding day.

“Here you go! The awaited trailer of Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama is out now!” the caption read.

The web show is set to premiere this Friday, February 10.

Hansika is in Chennai for the shooting of her film Gandhari. She also has Rowdy Baby, 105 Minutes and My Name Is Shruti in her kitty.

