Actress Hansika Motwani, fondly remembered for her stint as a child artist in the popular kid’s reality show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, recently tied the nuptial knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiya in December last year. Currently, Hansika Motwani is headlining a wedding docu-series Love Shaadi Drama.

The series, as the title already reveals, covers her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya extensively — the fairytale, the drama, and the media attention around it. While the series answered a few burning questions, Hansika Motwani’s mother addressed the rumours regarding her administering hormone injections to Hansika since she made her lead debut at the age of 15 alongside Allu Arjun in

Desamuduru.

While explaining her take on such rumours, Mona Motwani explained that if it was indeed true, she should be richer than most leading entrepreneurs in the country. Quoting the example of Tata and Birla, the actress’s mother said, “If that is true, then I must be richer than Tata, Birla, some millionaire. If that is true, then I would have said, ‘Maine apni beti ko diya hai, tum bhi aao, aa kar apni haddi baddi karvao. What I am surprised about is that people who write this, unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez nahi hoti hai kya (do they have brains or not)? We are Punjabi people, our daughters shoot up between the age of 12 and 16.”

Adding to this, Hansika Motwani also expressed,"This is the expense of being a celebrity. They wrote such cr** when I was 21, you know what I am talking about…If I could have taken it that time, I can take it this time. People said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman.”

On the work front, Hansika has at least seven films in the pipeline. These include Partner (Tamil), 105 Minutes (Telugu), My Name Is Shruthi (Telugu), Rowdy Baby (Tamil), Guardian (Tamil), Gandhari (Tamil), and Untitled Igore film (Tamil). However, none of them are from the Hindi language. Explaining her reason behind not signing a Hindi film, Hansika had said during an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha,, “My hands have always been full in South. I’ve not really got the chance to come home and explore but I now don’t think it’s a problem because it’s not like ‘Oh, is South cinema a South Indian movie?’ It’s more about Indian cinema now. With films like RRR, Baahubali, or Pushpa, the lines have got blurred. We are all in In cinema, we are making world cinema. So yes, why not? For me at the end of the day, language is just language. We’re just here to entertain."

