Hanu Raghavapudi’s Love Tale Sita Ramam To Have World Television Premiere

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sita Ramam became one of the most engrossing projects this year. The venture was released in theatres on August 5. Sita Raman was made at an amount of Rs 30 crore but established the box office result of Rs 105 crore. The project has achieved a milestone at the International box office becoming the third film to enter the million-dollar club. The emotional love story of Raghavapudi’s ideation in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience.

The film has completed its theatrical run and has released on the OTT platform on September 9. Now, the project will hit television soon. A source said Sita Ramam will hit Telugu’s general entertainment channel, Star Maa. Although the date is not yet confirmed tentatively it is pegged on November 13.

Lately, Dulquer thanked his audience for showering love on Sita Ramam. The Kurup actor wrote, “My first ever film that was dubbed In Telugu and released was OK Bangaram. Thanks to Mani Sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love on my first outing. Then, Nagi & Vyjayanthi allowed me to play Gemini in Mahanati, and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film were unlike anything I expected. Ammadi became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante & Kurup were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I’ll never forget.”

Sumanth and Sachin Khedekar also featured in Sita Ramam. The Dulquer Salmaan-led film, which is set in the 1960s and 1980s, emphasises the significant moments in the romance. When Lieutenant Ram, an orphan soldier, receives a letter from Sita, the course of his life is altered. He writes Sita, her lady love a letter when he returns to his camp in Kashmir, but it never reaches her. Actors Rashmi Mandanna and Tharun Bhascker are tasked with delivering the message to Sita 20 years later.

