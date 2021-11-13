Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: Looking at Her Family Life

Juhi Chawla is celebrating her birthday on November 13. She has turned 54. Known for her bubbly and effervescent nature, the actress won the title of Miss India in 1984. She made her Bollywood debut with Sultanat in 1986. language films besides Hindi films. Juhi was last seen in Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019).

On her birthday, let’s look at her family life:

Juhi married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple has two children - Jahnavi and Arjun. According to media reports, director Rakesh Roshan introduced Juhi to his businessman-friend, Jay, during the filming of 'Karobaar: The Business of Love'. They met several times during the shoot of the movie. They continued to meet each other but did not name their relationship as Jay was a devoted husband to his first wife Sujata Birla, who lost her life in 1990's Flight 605 plane crash. And, Juhi, on the other side, was establishing her acting career.

Finally, after several meetings, Juhi tied the knot with Jay in 1995 and their secret marriage came into public when the couple was expecting their first child.

A while back, Juhi opened up about how she fell in love with her husband Jay Mehta. On the Zee Comedy Show, Juhi had said that Jay used to send her flowers and cards.

Juhi welcomed Jahnavi in 2001. She gave birth to her second child Arjun Mehta in 2003.

Like every mother, Juhi always celebrates the success of her children. She turned emotional when her daughter Jahnavi completed her graduation.

Juhi, co-owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) appreciated when her daughter Jahnavi Mehta sat on the auction table to bid for players this year in February.

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. 🙏😇💜💜💜 @iamsrk @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Hb2G7ZLqeF— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021

Happy Birthday, Juhi Chawla.

