'Happiest Birthday, My Angel': Shruti Haasan's Message For Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika never leave a chance to make each other feel special. On the occasion of Shantanu Hazarika’s birthday on Thursday, Shruti shared some of their cosy pictures on social media.

Along with the photos Shruti penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her boyfriend, “Happy birthday my love @shantanu_hazarika_art this world is blessed to encounter your gorgeous energy and I am thankful every day to know you! I wish you the happiest birthday my Angel. Thank you for being you and can’t wait to see all that you do!”

Shruti Haasan loves to post pictures with her boyfriend on social media. On Diwali, Shruti posted a beautiful couple picture in which the two, dressed in beautiful Indian attire, hugged each other.

Along with the photo, she wrote, “An imperfect picture from our perfect Diwali wishing you and yours the best the brightest and all the blessings! @shantanu_hazarika_art #diwali #besttimever #thankful

The couple often posts reels and funny glimpses from their lives on social media and their fans just love them together.

Recently, Shruti Haasan was seen in a web series, Bestseller, which is streaming on Amazon prime videos. In this web series, Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Satyajit Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni are also seen. IMDB rated this web series with 6 points.

Shruti Haasan will next be seen alongside Prabhas in Prashant Neel’s action film Salaar. This film will be released on 14 April 2022. On top of that, the actor will also share screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Mega 154. And this will be the first on-screen collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan.

