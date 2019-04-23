Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happiness Begins: Jonas Brothers Announce Their First Album in a Decade

After treating their fans with two hit singles Sucker and Cool The Jonas Brothers are set to release their fifth studio album, 'Happiness Begins', on June 7.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
Image courtesy: Nick Jonas/ Instagram
Loading...
The Thee Jonas brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin took to social media to disclose the title of their new album. They also revealed the date of release by sharing a picture of them as they lie beside a pool on a sunny afternoon.

"#HappinessBegins June 7th. After 7 years of not working together and finding ourselves we're back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we've done I'm most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you'll just have to wait a little bit longer," Kevin wrote on Twitter.




Joe also posted on his Twitter page, "Can't wait for you guys to hear this album!" whereas Nick tweeted, "So excited to share that our new album #HappinessBegins will be out June 7th!"



Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker debuted at number one on this week's Pop Radio Chart.
Sharing the news, Nick Jonas instagrammed a picture and captioned it as, "Incredible! Thank you so much to all our amazing fans and to the unstoppable promo team at @republicrecords and to every radio station that made this happen. So grateful."



Congratulating and appreciating her husband for gaining the number one spot, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable picture of them and shared a "husband appreciation post" for Nick on Instagram.



